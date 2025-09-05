Former CB Explains Why He Left Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the NFL's best cornerback rooms after making several changes in the offseason. One of which, was letting former starter Donte Jackson leave for the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, after being expected to retain the veteran after just one year with the organization.
Instead, the Steelers added Darius Slay and Brandin Echols in free agency and traded for Jalen Ramsey later in the summer. This allowed Jackson to leave for the Chargers, signing a two-year, $13 million deal with Los Angeles.
Speaking about the move on Kickin' it With Kunkel podcast, Jackson revealed why he didn't return to Pittsburgh in the offseason, and how health got in the way of his time with the team.
"I was able to put together a pretty good year," Jackson said. "It just sucks that injuries got in the way of a lot of my performance. Dealing with a lot of injuries, dealing with a lot of things. Couldn’t stay upright.
"Even though I had good stats, couldn’t stay upright, couldn’t stay available. Even when I was available, I still was out there playing hurt. I wish it would’ve ended better. Feel like I shot myself in the foot."
Jackson dealt with foot and back injuries throughout the season, but still finished his year with five interceptions.
The Steelers acquired Jackson in a trade for Diontae Johnson with the Carolina Panthers before the 2024 season, and were thrilled on what they added in terms of speed and veteran presence at their cornerback room alongside Joey Porter Jr.
Despite the injuries, he still played 15 games, but was notably absent during stretches of games as he tried to manage injuries throughout the season. On nearly a weekly basis during the end of the year, he would miss multiple series at a time to try and stay fresh enough to play.
"I wish that I was able to give more from a health standpoint," Jackson said. "I think that’s what ended things with me in Pittsburgh. Wasn’t playing healthy, and that messed up a lot of the things that I would do on the field. I couldn’t do certain things because of my shoulder. Then I had a back injury."
Now, he'll meet the Steelers in Week 10 when the Steelers travel to Los Angeles. He and former starting running back Najee Harris will get their first shot at revenge after both players left in free agency without much attempt by the team to bring them back.
