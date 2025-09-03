Steelers Make Practice Squad Moves Before Jets Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a pair of practice squad moves before they head to MetLife Stadium and take on the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2025 regular season.
On Tuesday, the Steelers announced that they signed Lance McCutcheon to their practice squad and released rookie offensive guard Aiden Williams as the corresponding move.
This will mark McCutcheon's third separate stint in Pittsburgh. He first joined the team's practice squad in October 2024 after the Jets cut him from their own practice squad that August.
He stuck around with the Steelers for about a month until being released on November 12. McCutcheon later agreed to a reserve/futures contract with the team in January and played in all three of their preseason games this year, finishing with five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown before being let go ahead of roster cutdown day on August 25.
The Montana State product signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in May 2022. After finishing the preseason with 259 yards and two touchdowns, he beat the odds by making the team's 53-man roster.
McCutcheon played in 10 games for the defending Super Bowl champions that season, logging a combined 166 snaps on specials teams and offense. He didn't come down with a catch, however, and was waived at final roster cuts in 2023.
He spent time with both the Houston Texans and Jets on their respective practice squads that year before inking a futures contract with the latter in January 2024.
Williams, on the other hand, spent his collegiate career at Minnesota Duluth and started off as a tight end before transitioning to the offensive line.
The Alaska native participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl and ran a 5.17-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day before going undrafted and signing with Pittsburgh in April.
Williams played 54 snaps at left guard in the Steelers' preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars and earned a 76.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, though that was the only exhibition contest he'd appear in.
He was waived on August 25 and signed to Pittsburgh's practice squad on August 28 after going unclaimed.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!