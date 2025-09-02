Steelers Know What to Expect Against Justin Fields
As the Pittsburgh Steelers look to get off to a fast start this season in their Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets, their defense will look to limit a familiar face in quarterback Justin Fields at MetLife Stadium.
During his press conference on Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged that the Jets will center their offense around the run game, which Fields will play a major role in.
"You can't talk about the run game without talking about Justin's physical abilities in that area and the challenges that it may present to us," Tomlin said. "Certainly he didn't do a lot of running, by design and so forth, in the preseason, but it's reasonable to expect there to be some design [in the] running game. He had it in Chicago, he had it with us. I think if you've got a guy with his type of talents, it's somewhat common sense to have some designed run game for the quarterback position and make people play 11-on-11 football."
The Jets brought in a new regime this offseason, with former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn taking over as head coach. Former Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand followed him to the Big Apple and will serve as the team's offensive coordinator, marking the first time he's ever held that role in the NFL.
Though there's plenty of Lions tape out there for the Steelers to parse through in preparation for their meeting with the Jets, there's still a level of uncertainty as to how their offense will look in their first regular season game under Engstrand.
What is rather clear, however, is that New York will utilize Fields' legs with regularity, and Tomlin listed all of his qualities that make him stand out from other mobile quarterbacks in the league while also stating that he isn't counting on the Jets deploying him in a particularly unique fashion on the ground.
"He's unique because he is who he is," Tomlin said. "He's stronger than most mobile quarterbacks. That's a component of his game that I think is unique. He's a really talented guy physically. He's not easy to bring down, he's got a real solid base about him. He's big, and so when I think about what might be different, I think about his unique physical skill set, but in terms of schematics, I don't know that the things that they do are gonna be uniquely different from others."
The Steelers have a good idea of the type of player that Fields is after he spent the 2024 campaign with the team and started six games to open the regular season before Russell Wilson returned from a calf injury.
Fields was impressive while running Pittsburgh's offense, leading it to a 4-2 record while throwing for 1,106 yards with five touchdowns and an interception. He remained involved within specific packages even after Wilson took over the starting duties, though his rushing output on the year with 289 yards and five touchdowns on 62 carries was still low for a player who broke the 1,000-yard threshold with the Bears in 2022.
The Steelers liked Fields enough to make a concerted effort to re-sign him ahead of free agency, though he instead chose to hit the open market and agreed to a two-year deal worth $40 million with the Jets.
Fields has an opportunity for revenge against Pittsburgh in his first official game as a Jet, but the Steelers know what to expect from their former signal caller.
