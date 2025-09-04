Former Steelers DT Comes Out of Retirement
A former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle is coming out of retirement and restarting his football career.
On Wednesday, Pro Football Network's James Larsen announced on X that the Birmingham Stallions are signing Khalil Davis, who was with the team amidst their run to a league championship during the 2023 campaign.
Though Davis' agent Deiric Jackson in July, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed that Davis was hanging up his cleats after spending parts of five seasons in the NFL.
With the UFL in the middle of its offseason after wrapping up its 2025 campaign in June, however, Davis has made the decision to return to the gridiron. He logged 29 tackles and a sack over nine games during his first go-around with Birmingham two years ago.
A native of Blue Springs, Missouri, Davis spent his entire collegiate career at the University of Nebraska. He played in his first game for the program in 2016 and proceeded to post five tackles in 12 total contests that season.
Davis once again appeared in 12 games during the 2017 campaign and finished with 15 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. In 2018, he recorded 41 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
He broke out for eight sacks in his final year with the Cornhuskers in 2019 and was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The team won Super Bowl LV in Davis' rookie season, during which he played in two regular season games and two playoff bouts.
The Bucs waived Davis in October 2021, however, and he was claimed off waivers by the Indianapolis Colts before also being let go by them later that month.
Pittsburgh signed Davis to its practice squad after he went unclaimed off waivers. He spent the rest of the season with the team and agreed to a reserve/futures deal with them in January 2022.
The Steelers let him go at final roster cuts that August, and he eventually landed back with Tampa Bay on its practice squad. Davis was cut that November and signed to the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad in December before joining the Stallions ahead of the 2023 campaign.
Davis went on to sign with the Houston Texans in August 2023 and was waived at final roster cuts before returning to their practice squad. He signed to their active roster that September and recorded 32 tackles with two sacks over 15 games.
The 29-year-old began the 2024 season with Houston and suited up for nine games with the team before a trade sent him to the San Francisco 49ers for a seventh-round pick last November, who he appeared in three contests for.
Davis' twin brother and fellow defensive tackle, Carlos, played alongside him at Nebraska and was picked in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Steelers. He played in 12 games for the team through the 2022 campaign.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!