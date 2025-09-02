Steelers Lose Starting DT for Week 1
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without their first-round pick when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets in Week 1. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced during his weekly press conference that defensive tackle Derrick Harmon will not be available to the team due to a knee sprain.
Harmon was injured in the final preseason game when the Steelers took on the Carolina Panthers. He left early in the first half and was carted to the locker room, sparking worry amongst the team and fanbase. Ultimately, he avoided serious injury, being diagnosed with a knee sprain and is expected to just miss Week 1 of the regular season.
Harmon was selected 20th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Oregon. The defensive tackle instantly joined the starting lineup for the Steelers, lining up next to Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton. He started throughout training camp and the preseason, and will likely return to the lineup when he's healthy.
Right now, Pittsburgh expects Harmon to return in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Without Harmon, the Steelers will turn to a lengthy depth chart. The team kept eight defensive tackles on the roster to start the season and will likely bump up Isaiahh Loudermilk to the starting defensive tackle role and have Yahya Black and Daniel Ekuale as their backups.
Pittsburgh has practiced the last two weeks without Harmon, meaning the loss of their first-round rookie won't be a surprise to their defense. The team has adjusted accordingly, but will need to provide their best group against a very athletic running game for New York.
With Justin Fields as a running quarterback and Breece Hall being an electric running back, the team has plenty of sparks Pittsburgh's defensive front will need to calm early and often in Week 1.
