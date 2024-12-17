Former Coach Urges Steelers to Make Drastic Change
PITTSBURGH -- Following any loss, the overreactions will come in hot. Everyone is guilty of them, but some are a bit more extreme than others. And speaking on ESPN's Get Up, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan had a big one.
Speaking on the Steelers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Ryan urged Pittsburgh to make a splash heading into Week 16. That splash? A change at quarterback.
"You should [be panicking]," Ryan said about the Steelers. "They’re not as good as their record says they are. I mean, they really aren’t. He’s [Tomlin’s] a great coach, don’t get me wrong, but ever since Russ took over - this is why I never… I liked Justin Fields better. The impact that Russ has had on the rushing game, they’re absolutely atrocious running the football now."
Wilson didn't have his best performance against the Eagles, completing 14 of 22 for 128 yards and a touchdown, but he certainly wasn't the biggest problem. Pittsburgh rushed for just 56 yards, including 13 from Wilson himself. And the coaching staff admitted their flaws in the process afterward as well.
This all comes without their top wide receivers, George Pickens, who missed his second game with a hamstring injury.
Pittsburgh is 10-4 and still control their own destiny for the AFC North. All they need to do is beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 to clinch the divisional crown. Time to panic? Not yet. Unless you ask Ryan.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!