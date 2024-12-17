All Steelers

Former Coach Urges Steelers to Make Drastic Change

One former NFL coach has a pretty big splash he wants the Pittsburgh Steelers to make.

Noah Strackbein

Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) watches the action during the first quarter of a game against the New York Giants at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) watches the action during the first quarter of a game against the New York Giants at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- Following any loss, the overreactions will come in hot. Everyone is guilty of them, but some are a bit more extreme than others. And speaking on ESPN's Get Up, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan had a big one.

Speaking on the Steelers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Ryan urged Pittsburgh to make a splash heading into Week 16. That splash? A change at quarterback.

"You should [be panicking]," Ryan said about the Steelers. "They’re not as good as their record says they are. I mean, they really aren’t. He’s [Tomlin’s] a great coach, don’t get me wrong, but ever since Russ took over - this is why I never… I liked Justin Fields better. The impact that Russ has had on the rushing game, they’re absolutely atrocious running the football now."

Wilson didn't have his best performance against the Eagles, completing 14 of 22 for 128 yards and a touchdown, but he certainly wasn't the biggest problem. Pittsburgh rushed for just 56 yards, including 13 from Wilson himself. And the coaching staff admitted their flaws in the process afterward as well.

This all comes without their top wide receivers, George Pickens, who missed his second game with a hamstring injury.

Pittsburgh is 10-4 and still control their own destiny for the AFC North. All they need to do is beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 to clinch the divisional crown. Time to panic? Not yet. Unless you ask Ryan.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

Home/News