Steelers Clinch Playoff 2024 Berth
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers fought hard, but couldn't do enough to earn a victory over a powerful Philadelphia Eagles team. The Eagles handed the Steelers their fourth loss of the 2024 season, but the good news for Pittsburgh is that this defeat comes with an excellent consolation prize: clinching a 2024 playoff berth.
In addition to the Steelers dropping to 10-4, the Denver Broncos won their Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Ordinarily the Steelers would have no interest in this AFC West versus AFC South matchup, but this week they were rooting for the Broncos to come away victorious.
With the results, the Steelers are now heading to the postseason for the second straight season and fourth time in the last five years. Last season, Pittsburgh lost to the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card game by a score of 31-17.
The Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin are hoping this is the year that bucks a disturbing trend. Tomlin's career postseason record is 8-10, highlighted by a Super Bowl victory in 2008 and an AFC Championship in 2010. The issue is that he hasn't guided the team to a playoff victory since the 2016 postseason.
The playoff picture is still emerging, but it's clear that the Steelers will have a tough time again earning a victory. They currently lead the AFC North, and if things held up as they currently do, they would be the third seed in the AFC. Ironically enough, the Broncos could be the Steelers opponent during the Wild Card Weekend if the standings hold up. The Baltimore Raven and Los Angeles Chargers are the other two wild card teams in the AFC, so one of those teams could be who they face as well.
