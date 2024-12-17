Steelers Open as Major Underdogs to Ravens
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a devastating loss to a cross-state foe in the Philadelphia Eagles, losing 27-13. It is possible their two-score deficit in that game is part of the reason why the Baltimore Ravens are favored against them this Saturday.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently underdogs by 6.5 points, effectively meaning that DraftKings has the Ravens winning by a touchdown. If you were to take them to win, $100 would give you $240 in winnings with a Steelers win.
In one matchup so far this season, the Steelers took care of business against the Ravens, winning 18-16 at home. The Steelers scored 0 touchdowns, and were led to victory by Chris Boswell's six field goals.
That, however, was before injuries to the Steelers best offensive and defensive weapons in George Pickens and T.J. Watt. The sportsbooks take into account injury when creating their odds, so the injuries to the Steelers' stars will weigh heavily on those odds.
Additionally, the Ravens had one of their strongest offensive showing of the season in Week 15 against the Giants. Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 290 yards and 5 touchdowns, rushing for another 65 yards on top of that.
A win in this game would be pivotal for the Steelers, as a win locks up the divisional title for them. A playoff berth was secured with both the Dolphins and the Colts losing in Week 15, but the team has their sights set on higher seeding and a better shot at the Super Bowl.
Unfortunately for the Steelers, their injuries have piled up and the Ravens have found their rhythm as of late. While the Eagles game was quite tough, divisional matchups regardless of the division or team are always tricky, so it's understandable to think the Steelers might struggle.
