Steelers LB T.J. Watt Injured vs. Eagles
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense suffered a massive blow in their Week 15 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles as outside linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a left foot/lower leg injury late in the game.
Watt went down with just under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter following a play where he chased quarterback Jalen Hurts. He immediately fell to the ground, holding his foot as trainers ran on to examine him. After a quick moment on the field, he was able to walk off under his own power, heading to the blue medical tent with trainers.
If Watt is unable to play moving forward, the Steelers defense is losing their top performer. Against the Eagles, he tallied two sacks before the injury, and had 11.5 sacks on the season. The Defensive Player of the Year favorite continued his dominant run in the NFL, but as Pittsburgh is pushing for a playoff spot and the AFC North crown, Watt may be an injury that makes things more difficult.
Without Watt, the Steelers will turn to Nick Herbig and Preston Smith to work opposite of Alex Highsmith at outside linebacker. Jeremiah Moon is also available off the bench.
This is a developing story. Steelers On SI will continue to provide details to Watt's injury as more information becomes available.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!