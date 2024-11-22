Former First-Round Pick Gets Revenge on Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Devin Bush got his revenge against his former team, winning the first of two matchups with the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North battle.
Bush was sent out for the coin toss to start the game, showing the Browns' interest in making this a revenge atmosphere. The former 10th-overall for Pittsburgh didn't get a second contract, and was booed out of town by fans after his fourth season. In his first AFC North showdown on the other side of the rivalry, he recorded six tackles for Cleveland.
Bush's time with the Steelers started with a bang, and the star out of Michigan looked like the missing piece to Pittsburgh's defense. He was viewed as the "finally" inside linebacker to replace Ryan Shazier, but after an ACL tear, things faded. By the time his final season wrapped up, he was on the bench as much as he was on the field, losing his job to Robert Spillane and Mark Robinson.
Last season, Bush signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks but didn't do much in his one year in the NFC. This offseason, he visited the Browns, where he signed a deal shortly after. Now, despite a 3-8 record in Cleveland, he's probably feeling pretty good as he walks away a winner in his first matchup against the Steelers in 2024.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!