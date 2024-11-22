Myles Garrett Goes Off on Steelers' T.J. Watt
Defensive end Myles Garrett wanted to ensure that outside linebacker T.J. Watt heard him loud and clear after the Cleveland Browns completed their 24-19 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.
Speaking with Amazon Prime sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung, Garrett touted that there's no other defensive player in the NFL that's on his level.
"Like I said, I've got a lot of respect for [Watt], a lot of respect for all the guys over there and the edge rushers in the league," Garrett said. "But I'm No. 1. That's from defender one, edge one, to Defensive Player of the Year. I'm the guy. That runs through me. There's no other person being defended or schemed or planned against like I am. Just goes (to) show, you can throw it out the window, I'm gonna find a way."
Garrett's comments, of course, can be taken as bit of a shot at the Steelers' star. Given their status as division rivals who are perhaps the two best pass rushers in the sport, there was always bound to be some competitive fire present.
Watt lost out on the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award to Garrett despite finishing the season with five more sacks, causing him to skip the NFL Honors ceremony.
As a result, he sent out a tweet reading, "Nothing I'm not used to," which Garrett stated he should apologize for earlier this week. Furthermore, he offered his belief that Watt shouldn't have any kind of negative feelings towards him for winning the award.
With the pair once again in the running for DPOY honors, Garrett got the last laugh in the first meeting between their respective teams after logging three sacks. Watt, on the other hand, came up empty-handed in that department.
There's plenty of season and time left, however, for Watt to recover and make up ground on Garrett. Pittsburgh now sits at 8-3 while Cleveland improved to 3-8.
