Former GM Gives Steelers Trade Deadline Advice
PITTSBURGH -- Former Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon believes he has the perfect advice for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their general manager Omar Khan. And with the team looking to add before the NFL trade deadline passes, maybe they'll be listening.
Ran Carthon Offers Steelers Advice
Speaking on CBS Sports HQ, Carthon addressed the Steelers' needs at the trade deadline and how they need to approach their desire to add a wide receiver. He feels, that if they want to add the perfect mix, complimenting their best wideout is the answer.
"I think you need to complement DK [Metcalf]," Carthon said. "You need a bigger wide receiver that can work that short-to-intermediate area. A guy that can win in the contested area, just in terms of being able to create separation and work themselves open. I think they need another weapon at wide receiver to help DK Metcalf out as well as the plethora of tight ends they have."
The Steelers have been reportedly searching for a wide receiver before the deadline, and would like someone to match what they may already have. They're looking for a speed option, which may actually work well with Metcalf as well, but may also rule out the bigger bodied wideout that Carthon is telling them to go after.
Steelers Options Before the Deadline
The Steelers have a few options before the deadline, and even if they don't want to actually make a trade. One could include reuniting Metcalf with a player he spent his whole career with outside of the 2025 season.
The Tennessee Titans released Tyler Lockett after the veteran requested to be let go, allowing him to sign with a new team this season. The 33-year-old may make perfect sense for the Steelers as a veteran who can fill in with Metcalf and Calvin Austin III, although he would not be what Carthon suggests.
Other options include Jakobi Meyers and Chris Olave have been floated around as potential trade candidates this deadline as both the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints are sinking fast near the midway point. Pittsburgh has been linked to both in the past, and could be looking to call again.
If not, other names that have been mentioned include Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins and Rashid Shaheed of the Saints. Neither player has been confirmed to be available but is expected to receive calls about them.
