Insider Reveals Steelers Trade Deadline Plans
For the second trade deadline in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the main teams to watch as they look to upgrade their roster and solidify their spot atop the AFC North.
Defensive Help Not a Priority at Deadline
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac offered some insight into how the Steelers plan on attacking the deadline during an appearance on 102.5 WDVE's Morning Show with Randy Baumann to begin the week, first noting that the team is rather content with their defensive personnel and likely won't look to acquire reinforcements on that side of the ball as a result unless an injury pops up.
"I think they have the guys that, barring an injury, I think they feel they have the guys they want to go with," Dulac said, per Steelers Depot's Josh Carney. "They have their two young linemen, they like the guys in the secondary. They brought in so many guys, they revamped the entire secondary. They're not gonna change it just based on one game. They'll just change what they do a little bit."
The Steelers' defense, which had begun rounding into form in the team's wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns during Weeks 4 and 6, completely dropped the ball vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.
Joe Flacco, Ja'Marr Chase, Chase Brown and company racked up 470 yards of total offense to go alongside 33 points, and Pittsburgh never figured out how to slow them down.
While the defense hasn't lived up to expectations thus far, there's still a boatload of talent on the unit. Additionally, there isn't a ton of room to add a meaningful player into the mix via trade, so it seems as though they'll move forward with their current group.
WR Trade Remains Possible, Though It Won't Be Major
Dulac mentioned that a wide receiver trade is still very much in play for the Steelers, but instead of acquiring someone like Jakobi Meyers or Chris Olave from the Las Vegas Raiders or New Orleans Saints, respectively, he believes the organization will look to bring in more of a depth option rather than a difference-maker.
"I think if you seem them go get a wide receiver, it's gonna be the equivalent of Mike Williams, what they did last year," Dulac said. "And now again, barring injury. If something would happen to DK Metcalf, now it's a whole 'nother ball game. I don't know that they're actively pursuing it, but I can tell you, they're always looking.
"But I don't think they're ready to push any kind of button to say we need to go get a second wide receiver, because you're seeing what they're doing with all their different tight ends."
Williams, who Pittsburgh landed from the New York Jets for a 2025 fifth-round pick, recorded 132 yards and a touchdown over nine games with the team last season. He returned to the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year deal this past offseason before retiring ahead of training camp.
Like Dulac noted, the presence of Jonnu Smith, Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, all three of whom scored touchdowns against the Bengals last week, does lessen the need for a true impact receiver. Getting Calvin Austin III back, who's missed the past two contests with a shoulder injury, should provide a major boost as well.
Regardless, Pittsburgh would greatly benefit from adding a proven commodity to its receiver room. It appears that's the No. 1 priority right now, but it remains to be seen if it can pull off a trade before the deadline passes.
