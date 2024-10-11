Former LB Wants Revenge Against Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane is fired up for a matchup against his former team, and didn't hold back about the chip on his shoulder after they decided to move on.
Spillane, now the starter and middle man for the Las Vegas Raiders, spent four seasons with the Steelers. In 50 games, he started 16, and by the end, was a key part of the inside linebacker group, taking on more reps than both Devin Bush and Myles Jack his final season.
Ultimately, Pittsburgh went in a different direction in 2023, signing Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and Kwon Alexander, while letting Jack, Spillane and Bush leave.
"Leaving them has only [added] to the chip on my shoulder," Spillane said when asked about facing his old team. "... They had a chance to bring me back in free agency but I’m here now and I’m so thankful to be a Raider and I look forward to bringing it to them on Sunday."
The undrafted linebacker out of Western Michigan has started every game since joining Las Vegas, and will do so again, his 23 start, in Week 6 against the Steelers.
While the chip on his shoulder will be there, chances are Mike Tomlin and some of the defenders take a moment to chat before or after the game. But with both teams in desperate need of a bounce-back win, there will be no friendly competition going on once the whistle sounds.
And Spillane is looking for some revenge.
