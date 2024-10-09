Analyst Calls Out Steelers QB Questions
ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky had plenty to say about the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.
Appearing on Get Up, Orlovsky stated that the Steelers should not turn to Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback over Justin Fields once he fully recovers from his calf injury. Furthermore, he suggested that the team's offensive struggles do not fall on Fields and are rather a product of shortcomings elsewhere around the unit.
"I would say that's the wrong decision," Orlovsky said. "I would say that Pittsburgh has a offensive problem and it's not the quarterback. The offensive line's not very good, they're not running the football nearly as well as I thought they would ... There's no one getting open that much for this offense. George Pickens is unbelievably talented, but he's not winning that much, and they're certainly not getting him the football enough early on in the football games. This is a football team offensively that their No. 1 issue is when they get into those obvious passing situations ... they cannot beat man coverage. So, if you have to ask me really what's the fix for Pittsburgh's offense, it is not the quarterback. They need a pass catcher opposite George Pickens to become a viable threat."
While Pittsburgh has enjoyed a relatively prosperous start to the year, it has dropped two games in a row while the offense has yet to truly step up. It has recorded the 10th-fewest yards (299.4) and seventh-fewest points per game (18.4) through the first five games of the year, and it doesn't appear as though the solution is currently in the team's building.
Wilson has yet to appear in a regular season game while serving as the Steelers' emergency No. 3 quarterback. The offense certainly needs a switch-up or jolt of some sort, but it's hard to see how benching Fields in favor of Wilson would result in a meaningful transformation given how well the former has played thus far.
As Orlovsky mentioned, the obvious move for Pittsburgh would be to acquire a talented wide receiver to pair with Pickens, whose recent usage has raised some questions. That's easier said than done, however, and while Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams is the clear No. 1 target as of now, he could very easily end up with the New York Jets or New Orleans Saints in the coming days.
If Adams does elude the Steelers, they need to figure out how to muster more production out of their receivers. Perhaps rookie Roman Wilson could provide a boost once he makes his NFL debut, but that's asking a lot from a third-rounder. Pittsburgh will likely remain active on the trade market in the weeks leading up to the deadline, and it might have to if it wants to reach the playoffs.
