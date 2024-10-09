Report: Raiders' Davante Adams Won't Play Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Las Vegas Raiders will not have star wide receiver Davante Adams for their upcoming game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a hamstring issue, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
Adams is the subject of recent trade discussions with many teams, including the Steelers, as the franchise looks to bolster their wide receiver corps. Other teams interested include the New Orleans Saints, who have Adams' old quarterback at Fresno State in Derek Carr, and the New York Jets, who have Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.
He didn't play in the past two games and will now miss a third straight game, due to the hamstring, but also likely due to trade rumors.
The Raiders originally had Carr as their quarterback when Adams joined the team in the 2022 season. The Green Bay Packers, who Adams played his first eight seasons in the NFL for, 2014-22, traded Adams to the Raiders and he would sign a five-year, $141.25 million deal.
Adams had a great season with Carr in 2022, with 100 catches for 1,516 yards and led the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns. His receptions and touchdown catches rank as the second highest in his career and the 15.2 yards per catch is the highest for a season in Adams' career.
Carr would sign a four-year, $150 million contract with the Saints, leaving Adams in Las Vegas with four years left on his contract.
The Steelers have a good chance to get Adams, after they failed to land San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in a trade.
The Jets just fired head coach Robert Salah and are 2-3 with back-to-back losses to the Denver Broncos and the Minnesota Vikings. Carr is also out with an oblique injury that will sideline him for a few weeks.
The Steelers average 178.2 yards per game in 2024, the sixth lowest in the NFL. Giving quarterbacks Justin Fields and Russell Wilson one of the best wide outs in the game will play a big role in the Steelers improving their passing offense and give their strong defense more momentum in crucial moments.
