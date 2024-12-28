Former MVP Pushing Steelers to Ditch Russell Wilson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers choice to make Russell Wilson their starting quarterback had a promising start, but since, his 2-3 record against winning teams has many wondering if Pittsburgh made a mistake. One former MVP is going as far as to call for Wilson to be gone, ending his run with the Steelers as they move to Justin Fields in the future.
Speaking on ESPN's First Take, former MVP and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said the Steelers should move on from Wilson, handing the future to Fields after this season.
"No," Newton said when asked if the Steelers should bring back Wilson in 2025. "But you bring back Justin Fields though. And you develop him the right way though. Father Time ain't on our side. [Wilson] ain't no spring chicken."
Wilson's fall off has come at the hand of three consecutive losses, dropping Pittsburgh out of the AFC North lead and sinking a 10-3 record to 10-6 with one game left in the regular season. A conversation that once includes Wilson being an MVP candidate has quickly turned to him not being good enough to remain the starter, and many calling for Fields to take back over.
Meanwhile, ESPN's Adam Schefter is shutting down the notion, reporting the Steelers' plans have not changed for 2025. Right now, the team still views Wilson as their starter next year, even over Fields.
"They’d like to go ahead and keep Russell Wilson and re-sign him to keep him in Pittsburgh," Schefter said. "... There are two logical first-round quarterbacks in the draft. They’re not going to get either one of those. The top free-agent quarterbacks are going to be Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson. Is there another quarterback in the trade market that all of a sudden is going to spring free? Probably not. So this is where the Steelers are."
It won't have many happy, but the Steelers seem to be sticking to their guns. Even, if Newton is pushing them not to.
