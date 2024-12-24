Steelers Star Not Cleared, Kenny Pickett Time?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need a win against the Kansas City Chiefs to quiet a lot of noise piling up right now. At 10-5 and on a two-game skid, this team has plenty of panic surrounding them, but there's reason to believe things can, and will turn around.
It starts with the good news. The Steelers have been beat up, and the NFL did them no favors by secluding them to three games in an 11-day stretch. They lost both of their starting cornerbacks, their second-leading tackler, starting defensive tackle and star wide receiver. Plus, a handful of backups, including their playmaking quarterbacks, Justin Fields.
It's been a brutal run for the Steelers. One that is believed to be near the end.
Heading into Week 17, despite only having one day of practice, the Steelers are expected to have a number of their players back in action, including George Pickens. That alone makes the expectations much higher.
That's not the only thing to talk about, though. The Steelers have had players speak out about the issues with the NFL and how brutal this stretch has been. Players complaining won't make the NFL change. A bad product and lack of care by the fans will. And that's starting to happen.
This might be the end of the Christmas Day games.
Pittsburgh missed out on bringing back their former wide receiver, watching him go to another AFC playoff team. They may get to face their former starter once more this season, but first, Diontae Johnson gets a chance to ruin the Ravens' plans in the AFC North.
And Kenny Pickett time? The Philadelphia Eagles are turning to the former first-round pick as they deal with an injury at quarterback. Steelers fans are getting a little reminder of what could have been, and just how good they have it with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.
