Steelers Urged to Make Wild Blockbuster Move

One analyst believes the Pittsburgh Steelers could make a game-changing trade.

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts as he take the field against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of a late-season skid, making many wonder what's to come, and if a fix is possible with this team this season and beyond.

One radio host believes there is a fix, but that it's time for a reset in Pittsburgh. And to do so, he's suggesting the Steelers make a blockbuster trade to acquire as many assets as possible during the offseason.

Fox Sports' Jason McIntyre suggests that the Steelers trade the one player many believe is untouchable. To fix their issues beyond the 2024 season, he's urging them to send T.J. Watt to the highest-bidder during the offseason.

"I took a lot of heat when I said over the offseason the Steelers should trade T.J. Watt and start over, but I wasn’t wrong," McIntyre said. "I was just early. I looked for nine or 10 weeks, but this team needs to start over."

Realistically, the Steelers wouldn't move Watt for any price, but if they were to, it would bring in a decent haul. For the Defensive Player of the Year favorite, they'd likely get multiple top-end draft picks, or could add a star player or two in exchange.

For right now, the Steelers are focused on the playoffs. Despite losing three-straight games, no one in the locker room believes the team doesn't have a shot at contending for a championship. And heading into the final week of the regular season, their mindset is turning things around and figuring out their problems with the players they have - Watt included - not trying to figure out what a "reset" would look like in 2025.

