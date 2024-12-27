Steelers' 2025 QB Plans Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of a downward spiral, losing three-straight, which has brought up plenty of questions surrounding the team. The biggest one has been about the quarterback, with many wondering if the team should turn back to Justin Fields, ending the Russell Wilson experiment and likely any thoughts of him as the starter next season.
ESPN insider Adam Schefter doesn't see that happening. Speaking about the team's future plans, Schefter reported the team's outlook still includes Wilson, who they believe in as the future of their quarterback position.
"They’d like to go ahead and keep Russell Wilson and re-sign him to keep him in Pittsburgh," Schefter said. "... There are two logical first-round quarterbacks in the draft. They’re not going to get either one of those. The top free-agent quarterbacks are going to be Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson. Is there another quarterback in the trade market that all of a sudden is going to spring free? Probably not. So this is where the Steelers are."
The Steelers have been named a landing spot for almost every upcoming quarterback that may be available in 2025. Darnold's name has been floated, as well as others like Aaron Rodgers. All of whom seem unlikely compared to re-signing Wilson.
Pittsburgh won't negotiate a contract with Wilson until the season ends, and how he performs over the next few weeks may determine his cost in 2025. It could also determine if the fanbase is excited about the move and nervous that their team just settled for another early-playoff loss season.
As for Fields, he likely finds a new home in 2025 with a chance to become a starter. WIth limited options in the NFL Draft, teams will likely be looking for his talents, and at 26 years old, he's got plenty of growth left in his game for a franchise to take a chance on.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!