Former Steelers LB Announces Retirement
Former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji has announced his retirement by way of an Instagram post ahead of the 2025 season.
"I was truly scared whenever I realized my time was done," he wrote. "I thought I lost myself and was truly in a dark place. But God and only God made me realize that this is just the beginning and that there is more out there for me. I was never perfect on or off the field even though I tried my hardest to be. However I put everything I had in the sport and had absolutely zero regrets. I realized now that I was made to serve for others and that this journey was only the beginning! Now I’m excited to take on the next step! And I know God will be with me every step of the way! Thank you to everyone who got me here family, coaches, friends, and most importantly my teammates and brothers! I want to thank the Southfield Falcons, Walled Lake Central, Notre Dame, Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers for giving me this opportunity and all the people who blessed me along the way!"
Ogundeji began his career with the Atlanta Falcons as a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2021. He recorded three sacks in 32 career games with the team before his release in May 2024.
He went on to join the Steelers' practice squad last August following final roster cuts. The team signed Ogundeji to their active roster on both October 12 and October 19, though they waived him shortly after doing so on both occasions before re-signing him to the practice squad.
Pittsburgh would proceed to release the 26-year-old from its practice squad in December.
Ogundeji appeared in three games for the Steelers and recorded a pass defended, per Pro Football Reference. He played 13 defensive snaps and six on special teams over that stretch.
While at Notre Dame, Ogundeji appeared in 43 contests and posted 13 sacks.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!