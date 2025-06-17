Former Steelers' Antonio Brown Overseas During Attempted Murder Warrant
More news has emerged just days after former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown after it was announced that Miami-Dade county police issued a warrant for his arrest amidst an attempted murder charge.
According to the Miami Herald's Grethel Aguila, Charles Rabin and Barry Jackson, Brown is currently on a trip in the Middle East, though authorities don't consider him as being "on the run" due to the fact that he was already overseas when the warrant was first issued.
The Miami Herald added that the warrant "seeks to apprehend him, as signed by Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Ariel Rodriguez on June 11, and lists Brown’s bond as $10,000 plus house arrest."
Manny Morales, the Miami Police Chief, also told the Herald that the current belief among detectives is that Brown is still in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and that they've been talking to his attorney while also stating that he's expected to be taken upon his return to South Florida.
The charges stem from an incident at a boxing event in Miami that was held by live streamer Adin Ross on May 16.
Officers arrived at the scene after there were reports of gunshots outside the venue, and an off-duty officer who was at the event stated that he witnessed Brown fighting with another man.
The warrant also stated that several witnesses in the parking lot at the venue reported Brown as the shooter, and officers who patted him down found both an empty gun holster and two spent shell casings.
Brown was later released by police, though detectives found video footage that showed him punching another man, starting a fight and then taking a gun from a security officer before taking off after the person he hit.
The victim, who identified Brown on the footage and went to the hospital after the altercation, told police that Brown shot at him two times and possibly grazed his neck.
Brown was selected in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft by Pittsburgh. He spent parts of nine seasons with the team and posted 11,207 receiving yards to go with 74 touchdowns while earning seven Pro Bowl and four All-Pro nods.
