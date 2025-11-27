Hines Ward Should Be Steelers Next Hall of Famer

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward had an incredible career, one that should earn more distinction than it has.

Ward did get closer to the highest honor in the sport, as he is one of 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

This marks his 10th year earning a spot as a semifinalist and is the only Steelers player amongst the 26 players.

Why Hines Ward Should Make the Hall of Fame

Ward had an incredible career with the Steelers over 14 seasons from 1998-2011, amassing 1,000 catches for 12,083 yards, 12.1 yards per reception, for 85 touchdowns.

His receiving yards and receiving touchdowns are the most in Steelers history and his 217 games played are the most for any Steelers wide receiver.

He was a four-time Pro Bowl honoree from 2001-04 and earned Second Team All-Pro honors from 2002-04, posting over 1,000 yards receiving yards over those four seasons.

Ward had his best campaign in 2022, with career-highs of 112 catches, 1,329 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. Those catches and receiving touchdowns were the most in Steelers history, until Antonio Brown broke those records

He was also an incredibly consistent player, maintaining a streak of 186 consecutive games with a reception.

Ward had his best game for the Steelers in their 21-10 Super Bowl XL win over the Seattle Seahawks. He made five catches for 123 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown catch, thrown by fellow wide receiver Antwaan Randle El, earning Super Bowl MVP honors.

Feb 5, 2006; Detroit, MI, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver (86) Hines Ward is tackled by Seattle Seahawks safety Michael Coulware (28) in the third quarter of Super Bowl XL at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Ward's Best Attribute Didn't Show Up in the Box Score

What made Ward so valuable to the Steelers wasn't just his playmaking ability, catching, or anything you'd normally expect out of a wide receiver.

Ward was an incredible blocker and played a big role for the Steelers offense in establishing the run and creating space for his fellow wide outs and tight ends.

He also changed NFL rules after delivering a blindside block on Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Keith Rivers on Oct. 19, 2008, which broke Rivers' jaw and knocked him out the rest of the season

The NFL made these blindside hits illegal the following season, especially if they struck the neck area or head of a defensive player.

Ward gained respect from his teammates for his blocking, but also his first Steelers head coach in Bill Cowher.

Feb 5, 2006; Detroit, MI, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher celebrates with receiver Hines Ward (86) in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XL against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

"Hines Ward is a Hall of Fame player because number one, he had a tremendous impact on the game," Cowher said in a statement to the Steelers. "His numbers may not be what they are to other people because he played in an offense where he wasn't going to be asked to catch the ball. He was asked a lot to block. We had one of the best running games in my 15 years here, and Hines Ward was a big part of that. He was a guy that every defense knew where he was, every defensive safety knew where he was.

"His impact as a blocker, his impact as a player who can make clutch plays at clutch times. He could play inside. He could play outside. A versatile guy who lined up every snap. He was consistent, he was productive over a long period of time. There's no question in my mind that Hines Ward, don't just look at the numbers, but his impact on the field, what he did to the game, he was a difference maker. And everyone knew and understood where he was. To me, that's a Hall of Fame player."

Will Ward Make the Hall of Fame?

Ward is one of five wide receivers that are a part of the 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This includes Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals, Torry Holt of the St. Louis Rams, Steve Smith Sr. of the Carolina Panthers and Reggie Wayne of the Indianapolis Colts.

Wide Receiver Receiving Yards Receptions Touchdowns Hines Ward 12,083 1,000 85 Torry Holt 13,382 920 74 Larry Fitzgerald 17,492 1,432 121 Steve Smith Sr. 14,731 1,031 81 Reggie Wayne 14,345 1,070 82

Fitzgerald, who is on his first ballot, is the most likely of these options to earn a spot amongst the 15 finalists and a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The other four wide receivers have comparable numbers and will go up against other legends of the game for one of the 15 finalists.

Ward might not have the flashy plays of his compatriots, but his impact on the game is undeniable

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!