Hines Ward Should Be Steelers Next Hall of Famer
In this story:
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward had an incredible career, one that should earn more distinction than it has.
Ward did get closer to the highest honor in the sport, as he is one of 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.
This marks his 10th year earning a spot as a semifinalist and is the only Steelers player amongst the 26 players.
Why Hines Ward Should Make the Hall of Fame
Ward had an incredible career with the Steelers over 14 seasons from 1998-2011, amassing 1,000 catches for 12,083 yards, 12.1 yards per reception, for 85 touchdowns.
His receiving yards and receiving touchdowns are the most in Steelers history and his 217 games played are the most for any Steelers wide receiver.
He was a four-time Pro Bowl honoree from 2001-04 and earned Second Team All-Pro honors from 2002-04, posting over 1,000 yards receiving yards over those four seasons.
Ward had his best campaign in 2022, with career-highs of 112 catches, 1,329 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. Those catches and receiving touchdowns were the most in Steelers history, until Antonio Brown broke those records
He was also an incredibly consistent player, maintaining a streak of 186 consecutive games with a reception.
Ward had his best game for the Steelers in their 21-10 Super Bowl XL win over the Seattle Seahawks. He made five catches for 123 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown catch, thrown by fellow wide receiver Antwaan Randle El, earning Super Bowl MVP honors.
Ward's Best Attribute Didn't Show Up in the Box Score
What made Ward so valuable to the Steelers wasn't just his playmaking ability, catching, or anything you'd normally expect out of a wide receiver.
Ward was an incredible blocker and played a big role for the Steelers offense in establishing the run and creating space for his fellow wide outs and tight ends.
He also changed NFL rules after delivering a blindside block on Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Keith Rivers on Oct. 19, 2008, which broke Rivers' jaw and knocked him out the rest of the season
The NFL made these blindside hits illegal the following season, especially if they struck the neck area or head of a defensive player.
Ward gained respect from his teammates for his blocking, but also his first Steelers head coach in Bill Cowher.
"Hines Ward is a Hall of Fame player because number one, he had a tremendous impact on the game," Cowher said in a statement to the Steelers. "His numbers may not be what they are to other people because he played in an offense where he wasn't going to be asked to catch the ball. He was asked a lot to block. We had one of the best running games in my 15 years here, and Hines Ward was a big part of that. He was a guy that every defense knew where he was, every defensive safety knew where he was.
"His impact as a blocker, his impact as a player who can make clutch plays at clutch times. He could play inside. He could play outside. A versatile guy who lined up every snap. He was consistent, he was productive over a long period of time. There's no question in my mind that Hines Ward, don't just look at the numbers, but his impact on the field, what he did to the game, he was a difference maker. And everyone knew and understood where he was. To me, that's a Hall of Fame player."
Will Ward Make the Hall of Fame?
Ward is one of five wide receivers that are a part of the 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
This includes Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals, Torry Holt of the St. Louis Rams, Steve Smith Sr. of the Carolina Panthers and Reggie Wayne of the Indianapolis Colts.
Wide Receiver
Receiving Yards
Receptions
Touchdowns
Hines Ward
12,083
1,000
85
Torry Holt
13,382
920
74
Larry Fitzgerald
17,492
1,432
121
Steve Smith Sr.
14,731
1,031
81
Reggie Wayne
14,345
1,070
82
Fitzgerald, who is on his first ballot, is the most likely of these options to earn a spot amongst the 15 finalists and a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The other four wide receivers have comparable numbers and will go up against other legends of the game for one of the 15 finalists.
Ward might not have the flashy plays of his compatriots, but his impact on the game is undeniable
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.Follow DOMISMONEY