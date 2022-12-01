Skip to main content

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown in Police Standoff Over Warrant

After a warrant was issued for his arrest, former Steelers receiver Antonio Bryant has reportedly locked him self in his home.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has a warrant out for his arrest for battery charges and has reportedly locked himself inside his house. 

He's now engaged in a standoff with local police, who are trying to get him to come out of the house by speaking to him with a megaphone, according to reports

The incident Brown is wanted for occurred on Nov. 28. The following day, Nov. 29, a judge denied a petition for a temporary risk protection order that would prevent him from possessing firearms or ammunition as he would be considered a threat to himself or others.

Brown hasn't played in NFL since his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January. He's since been focused on his music career.

This isn't the first time Brown has had a run-in with the law. Back in November, Brown was ordered to pay $1.2 million to a moving truck driver after he was arrested for assault on the driver. He received two years probation but had it reduced to one year for good behavior.

