Former Steelers Coach Shares Advice for T.J. Watt Drama
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been known for their impressive pedigree of coaches that have led the team. From Noll to Cowher to Tomlin, coaching has always been a high point for the team.
One such coach who has remained within the ranks of the media throughout his retirement from coaching is Bill Cowher, who now is an NFL analyst as well as creating short-form content online.
With the offseason in full swing and the Steelers staying in the headlines, everyone has a different opinion on the goings on of the Steelers. One news story that has been dominant in the headlines recently is that of the contract situation revolving around elite edge rusher T.J. Watt.
Cowher took the opportunity to chime in on the proceedings for Watt, making an appearance on CBS’ Sports The Dan Patrick Show to provide his thoughts.
"You can't take it personally, it's that time of year," Cowher said. "There's no real deadline at this point. He's gone through this before. We saw him almost hold up right til the first game and still have a stellar year... This is, unfortunately, the part of it that you just have to be patient. And I think the one thing that Mike Tomlin and Omar [Khan] and Art [Rooney II] have done, they've exhibited great patience. They did that with Aaron Rodgers to see where he's at right now. I think the same approach is gonna be taken with TJ Watt."
If Cowher is right, the Steelers faithful will be for quite a long ride when it comes to the situation with Watt. While it’s certainly possible that the Steelers can win games without Watt, it would be helpful to them to have him in the games and focused on the game as opposed to contract concerns.
