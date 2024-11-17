Steelers Legend Jumps Through Table at Bills Game
PITTSBURGH -- One of the more interesting fan activities that has come out of NFL fans in the last couple years has come out of Buffalo, where fans jump onto folding tables at tailgates. Now, former Pittsburgh Steelers coaching legend and current CBS analyst Bill Cowher has become the most recent participant in the trend.
During a pre-game show outside Highmark Stadium before the Bills were set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, Cowher jumped into the table, splitting it in half.
Cowher, along with fellow analysts Nate Burleson and J.J. Watt, took their wrath out against the Buffalo folding tables, elbow dropping into the plastic to the applause of the Bills faithful behind them.
Cowher, now age 67, got a decent bit of air before colliding with the table.
Cowher is now a Pro Football Hall of Famer, being enshrined in 2022. He won one Super Bowl in his 15 years coaching the Steelers, leading the team to an 11 point victory over the Seahawks in 2006.
The hard-nosed football coach has since become an icon off the field for his commentary, and continues to show fans why he's one of the best aty the job. The crowd erupted as Cowher took his jacket off in preparation for the dive. As he cracked the table, everyone went nuts.
