Former Steelers QB Leading Next Detroit Lions?
The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets pulled off an indirect quarterback swap this offseason, with the former signing Aaron Rodgers in free agency while the latter added Justin Fields.
The two teams will face off at Metlife Stadium in Week 1, acting as a revenge game for both signal callers. They're trending in opposite directions, however, as the Steelers are going "all-in" this season while the Jets are looking to build a culture around new head coach Aaron Glenn.
That didn't stop former Jets general manager and current ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum from voicing a hot take, though, as he stated that he believes Fields is in a better spot to win in 2025 than Rodgers is.
"I'm gonna go with Justin Fields, and here's why," he said on 'First Take'. "I'm an expert in overpaying right tackles for the New York Jets. They have two first-rounders in Armand Membou and Olu Fashanu.
"They are building this team the right way. Because of that, if you can protect the quarterback, that is the baseline of success. If the four of us are having a conversation in October, November, and we're talking about a surprise team, the Jets may not have the highest ceiling, but this is going to be the Detroit Lions East."
There's reasons to be optimistic about the Jets moving forward, but to say Tannenbaum is going out on a limb by declaring that Fields is better positioned to win than Rodgers would be putting it lightly.
Fields has a solid supporting cast in New York, as the organization has invested heavily in the offensive line with the likes of Membou, Fashanu, Joe Tippmann and Alijah Vera-Tucker in recent drafts while also rostering a pair of top-end skill position players in wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall.
It'll take time for the Jets to establish their new identity under Glenn, who last served as the Lions' defensive coordinator, and the rest of the new regime, though. They have a talented roster, but that's been the case for several years running now, and it hasn't resulted in any playoff appearances thus far.
Rodgers, on the other hand, is stepping into an offense that's undergone a major transformation this offseason. With Najee Harris and George Pickens out the door, the Steelers have brought in the likes of DK Metcalf, Kaleb Johnson and Jonnu Smith to replace them in hopes of sparking a unit that's remained rather dormant over recent years.
Only time will tell if Tannenbaum's take ages well, but for now it seems a bit premature.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!