Steelers Done Adding to Roster
PITTSBURGH -- By their standards, the Pittsburgh Steelers have remade their roster this offseason. Between acquiring a superstar wide receiver, a new starting quarterback, a playmaking tight end, and a new starter in the secondary, the organization's overhaul has shocked the NFL.
Could one more move still come from the Steelers? If you ask NFL insider Adam Schefter, the answer is no. Speaking on the radio show Rothman and Ice, he outlined why he thinks the Steelers will remain quiet during the remaining time until training camp.
“I think they’re always looking, but I think they’ve made their moves,” he said. “I don’t have any more moves they can make. They’ve made a ton of moves so far.”
It's a fair point of view from Schefter. After making several high-profile moves this summer, predicting them making another one feels impossible.
There is a likelihood, however, that the organization can't rest just yet. There are still a few holes on the roster, despite the flurry of signings and trades. Those three positions of concern are receiver, defensive back, and offensive line. Each position could become a strength for the team, but where things stand right now, they are the most pressing questions.
The safety free agent market is also robust, which could force the Steelers' hand before camp opens. There are still players with starting experience available, including safeties like Jordan Whitehead, Julian Blackmon, and former Pro Bowler Justin Simmons. These players could be acquired for a veteran minimum salary and a guaranteed spot in the competition at safety. Each would provide an upgrade and a veteran who could help the Steelers grasp their defensive schemes, which they desperately need to succeed on a long playoff run.
There is also a clamoring for the team to further upgrade the receiving group. DK Metcalf is primed to have another 1,000-yard receiving season with Aaron Rodgers under center. Beyond that connection, there is an unproven yet driven group vying for snaps and their spot on the depth chart. The team addressed that issue last season via trade before the deadline, and with the need remaining this year, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a veteran receiver sign a contract or another trade be finalized.
If Schefter's insight is accurate, none of those moves will happen. If the insider has a pulse on the Steelers, then there won't be any more roster additions before the team opens training camp.
