Former Steelers QB Returning to Acrisure Stadium

The former Pittsburgh Steelers starter will be back this spring.

QB Kenny Pickett: Traded to Philadelphia Eagles (previous team: Pittsburgh Steelers)
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett is headed back to Acrisure Stadium this spring. The Steelers' neighbors, Pitt Panthers, are welcoming their former superstar back as a coach for their 2025 Spring Game.

Pickett announced the news on 93.7 The Fan, The belief is that he will most likely be coaching against fellow Super Bowl champion and former Pitt star, Avonte Maddox.

“I got to talk to Avonte Maddox, I think we might be coaching against each other,” Pickett said. “So, I gotta get him on the phone and we’ll see. But I’m really excited for it, really excited to get back to Pitt and see all the guys, see all the coaches and see how the team is looking this year.”

Pickett won a Lombardi Trophy during his first season away from the Steelers. The first-round pick in 2022 started most of his rookie season and a majority of the 2023 campaign, but had a rocky ending to his run in Pittsburgh.

After the team acquired Russell Wilson in free agency, Pickett informed the team he'd like to be traded. They wasted little time in doing so, moving him to the Eagles and later trading with the Chicago Bears for Justin Fields.

Pickett was booed by fans during his first return to Acrisure Stadium during a Pitt game last season. That'll likely change after Panthers fans stormed the streets of Pittsburgh following the Eagles' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

The Panthers will hold their 2025 Spring Game at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, April 12.

