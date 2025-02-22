Steelers Dream Outcome Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will in all likelihood be quite active this season, as they must make a plethora of moves in order to stay afloat in a tough AFC.
There are plenty of ways the Steelers could go about this, and many people have expressed their own opinions on how to do so.
One such person is Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus. Cameron recently wrote about the "dream offseason" for each NFL team, listing one big free agent signing and one draft pick that could change the fortunes of each team. For some teams more than others, the free agency market could be quite impactful. With the Steelers having the ninth-most cap space heading into this offseason, they will likely make a bigger splash than most.
The two players that Cameron chose for the Steelers were cornerback D.J. Reed of the New York Jets as well as wide receiver Luther Burden III from Missouri.
"Pittsburgh needs more top-end talent at the skill positions to round out its roster — along with a passer — and snagging two natural fits in spots of need would pay off massively. " Cameron wrote. "Reed would provide a natural fit in the Steelers’ single-high defense, having run a significant rate of closed coverages in his time in New York."
Reed is one of multiple members of the 49ers secondary who are likely on the move, and him or teammate Charvarius Ward would both be impactful Steelers.
"Burden himself is a natural playmaker out of the slot who excels with the ball in his hands." Cameron wrote. "The Steelers generated only 586 yards after the catch from receivers in 2024, ranking 31st in the NFL, so the Mizzou standout would provide that explosive after-the-catch ability this offense is sorely lacking."
Burden would address a severe need at wide receiver, and would allow more space for George Pickens. While quarterback seems like a bigger need than either of these positions, the assumption by Cameron is likely that they would be addressed elsewhere.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!