Steelers QB Shows Off Early Offseason Workout
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is already back on the field. Just weeks after the team's Wild Card loss to the Baltimore Ravens and his Pro Bowl appearance before Super Bowl LIX, Wilson is back on the field, getting in work before free agency.
A video of Wilson working on mobility and throwing emerges on X, with Dov Kleiman sharing it for fans. Heading into season 14, Wilson is looking for another opportunity to start, and is putting in the early work to do so.
The Steelers retaining Wilson remains an option, but the team is looking at Justin Fields as their top option. Wilson, 36, took over as the starter in Week 7 after returning from a calf injury. He barely practiced throughout training camp, and then re-injured his calf just two days before Week 1. Fields filled in, but head coach Mike Tomlin was adiminent that Wilson was the starter once he returned.
Now heading into free agency, both Wilson and Fields could end up elsewhere. But from what it seems, Wilson is looking to remain with the Steelers if they are open to it. They may be decided on how negotiations with Fields go over the next few weeks.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!