Steelers Sign Former Chargers TE
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed veteran tight end Donald Parham to a one-year contract, the team announced. Parham is the first veteran contract the team has signed, outside of Futures/Reserve deals this offseason.
Parham, 27, spent last season on the Denver Broncos practice squad. The undrafted rookie out of Stetson signed with the Detroit Lions in 2019, eventually joining the Washington Commanders that same season. In 2020, he played in the XFL as a member of the Arlington Renegades, before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers that summer.
Parham spent the 2020-2023 seasons with Los Angeles, playing in 47 games, including 23 starts, and recording 67 receptions for 764 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The veteran tight end will join Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward in the Steelers' tight end room. Last year, the team carried four players within the position on the active roster, keeping MyCole Pruitt as well. Pruitt heads to free agency, while Pittsburgh brings in a younger option in Parham.
The team likely won't spend too much attention at the tight end position this offseason after signing Freiermuth to an extension last season. With Washington looking to continue growing within the offense, the team likely has a majority of their group.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!