Former Steelers QB in Line to Start for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are turning to the former Pittsburgh Steelers starter.

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett (7) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will watch a weekend slate of football as they prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, and it appears they'll get a chance to watch their former starting quarterback.

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys preparing to start Kenny Pickett at quarterback as Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol. Hurts left early in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders, forcing Pickett into action. Now, Hurts has gone throughout the week without practicing, and head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed it's unlikely he plays in Week 16.

"It's going to be tough for him to make it," Sirianni said.

Pickett finished Week 16, completing 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Eagles lost to Washington, snapping their nine-game losing streak. They're one game behind the Detroit Lions for the top seed in the NFC.

Pickett is also dealing with an injury, hurting his ribs in Week 16. However, he's practiced fully throughout the week and told reporters that he'll be ready to play against the Cowboys.

The Eagles are set to kickoff against Dallas on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. ET.

