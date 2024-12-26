Steelers Have Looming Decision to Make | Playoff Scenarios
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are 0-3 in their last three games, with back-to-back-to-back poor losses looming over their heads. The issues are large, and stem from the coaching staff all the way down to the depth pieces. But one question - and a massive decision - sit tall among the issues.
The Steelers need to reevaluate everything. Mike Tomlin has lost his winning edge, leaving the Steelers as a team with a culture designed to wave the white flag long before trying to win a tight game.
That's surfaced with players calling out teammates, Hall of Famers calling out current players and Tomlin himself saying there needs to be change before the postseason. What is that change? How much change can actually happen with one regular season game remaining?
The question they need to answer first, though, is whether or not they have the right quarterback in. Russell Wilson was the man for the job when his floor was much higher than Justin Fields'. Today, Wilson is only helping the Steelers lose games, and his floor may be at the same level as his backup's, who's 10 years younger and provides a little more upside at this point in time.
Can a QB change actually happen? Should it? Maybe those are two completely separate questions.
And playoff scenarios. The Steelers may be set up to play an easy opponent in the Wild Card round. It should work out in their favor, especially if they make the adjustments they need to before the postseason. Does an "easy" win in the playoffs do enough to make this season a success, though?
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!