Former Steelers GM Lands College Football Job
Former Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is back working in football, only this time he'll take his talents to the collegiate ranks.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Colbert is heading to Colorado State as a consultant while the program looks to "stay at the forefront for the new era of college football."
Colorado State, which is led by head coach Jay Norvell, posted an 8-5 record this past season, marking its most successful campaign since 2014.
A member of the Mountain West conference who will depart for the Pac-12 in July 2026, Thamel added that the school has begun viewing college football similarly to the NFL and that bringing in someone like Colbert is a way of adapting to the ever-changing landscape of the sport.
Colbert, a Pittsburgh native, was the Steelers' director of football operations from 2000 to 2010 before serving as the general manager from 2010 to 2022 while also adding vice president to his title in 2016.
Throughout his 22 years with the organization, Pittsburgh went 226-124-3 during the regular season and 15-12 in the playoffs, picking up two Super Bowl rings in 2005 and 2008 along the way.
Colbert stepped down from his post following the 2022 NFL Draft and was replaced by Omar Khan, who remains in that role.
