Steelers Could Be Big Winners With Latest NFL Draft WR News

PITTSBURGH — One of the top wide receiver prospects at the 2026 NFL Draft might fall into the lap of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As the upcoming draft approaches, the Steelers have been linked and tied to every possible wide receiver. That speculation hasn’t stopped as the the organization enters their final weeks of preparation before it begins.

One receiver previously thought to be a sure thing as a top-10 pick is Arizona State product Jordyn Tyson. But according to a recent article from ESPN's Matt Miller and Field Yates, Tyson's stock is one of the notable ones falling as the draft nears.

“One player trending in the wrong direction leading up to the draft is Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson,” Miller wrote.“In reviewing my grades with a handful of scouts, many remarked that Tyson’s hamstring injury and lack of predraft workouts could cause him to slide to the back half of the first round.”

Why Has Tyson Fallen?

As Miller indicates, the injury concerns are costing Tyson ahead of the draft. For the majority of the leadup to the 2026 NFL Draft, Tyson’s been the unquestioned number one receiver available. Lately, those durability concerns have popped up more and more, and whether or not it’s truly felt around the NFL, the concerns are legitimate.

Tyson is undoubtedly talented, and if he is healthy, he will be an All-Pro at the NFL level.

The big question is will he leave those injury concerns in college or will they follow him to wherever he goes next?

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Should Steelers Take Him at 21?

The Steelers have made their draft strategy clear, even if it hasn’t provided any clarity on the players they are targeting. The team intends to draft the best player available at a position of need.

Wide receiver remains a position of need for the Steelers. Behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., the team has just Ben Skowronek and Roman Wilson under contract. At the very least, the offense needs one more receiver to give the team five on the roster, and it’s quite possible they select two with their 12 picks.

If Tyson is available when the Steelers are on the clock, however, they shouldn’t hesitate to draft him. He’s the top receiver on my big board of 100 prospects due to his route running prowess and technical mastery of the position at such a young age. Put him on the field, and he’s a threat for 100 receptions and over 1,000 yards per season.

The speculation surrounding first-round talent is a yearly occurrence. It’s possible that Tyson is still a highly valued player woh goes long before the Steelers make their pick. But it’s possible that his draft stock has plunged over the past few weeks, and the Steelers would be the ones who stand to benefit.

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