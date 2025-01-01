Steelers CB Suffers Injury Setback
The Pittsburgh Steelers have put out their injury report following Wednesday's practice as the team prepares for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18.
Quarterback Justin Fields (abdominal), wide receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring), wide receiver Ben Skowronek (hip), cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (knee) and running back Jaylen Warren (ribs) were full participants.
Cornerback Donte Jackson (back), linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee) and defensive tackle Logan Lee (calf), on the other hand, were all limited.
Jackson has been plagued by back issues for some time now dating back to Pittsburgh's Week 14 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
He played the following week versus the Philadelphia Eagles, though he was pulled from that contest and did not suit up against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 before returning for a Christmas Day meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jackson was not listed on Tuesday's injury report, and his participation on Thursday should determine whether or not he's given a game designation against Cincinnati.
Fields, after being inactive for each of the Steelers' last two games, is in line for a return on Saturday night after registering as a full participant for a second-straight day.
Skowronek and Porter should both be in that same boat after not playing versus the Chiefs, and Wilson has practiced in full during both practice sessions this week after having his 21-day window opened on Tuesday.
Warren upgraded from limited to a full participant, putting him in a good spot in terms of his availability versus the Bengals as well.
Holcomb and Lee also had their return windows opened alongside Wilson yesterday, though neither has been listed as a full participant quite yet.
Holcomb has resided on the reserve/PUP list all season while both Wilson and Lee remain on the reserve/injured list.
