Steelers' Chris Boswell Shares Hilarious James Harrison Story
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has established himself as one of the NFL's elite players at his position, building an abundance of respect both around the league and in his own locker room.
When he first joined the Steelers back in 2015 despite never appearing in a regular season game, however, he had to prove himself to his teammates before reaching his current level of admiration and regard.
Appearing on The Christian Kuntz Podcast, Boswell recalled his early encounters with Steelers legend and outside linebacker James Harrison, which left an indelible impression on him.
"I signed on like Friday and Saturday," Boswell said. "I got to go home for the weekend and come back, and Deebo, my very first practice, stood over the holder. So the holder's waiting to get a snap, standing over his shoulder, and it's just 'I dare you to miss this kick. I dare you to miss it. You miss this kick, you wash my back in the shower.' Even after I obviously had a decent season that year, but team meeting room, when I used to go, I would sit here and Deebo would sit here, and he would just stare at me. Mike Tomlin's up there, giving his team presentation, and he's just staring at me like this the entire meeting. Just intimidating. Intimidating as hell."
Harrison was on the short list of the most intimidating defensive players in the league during his heyday, so it's not tough to imagine what Boswell must've felt in those moments as a newcomer.
Harrison was teammates with Boswell for parts of three seasons from 2015 to 2017. Throughout his 15-year career, he made five Pro Bowls and four different All-Pro teams while helping Pittsburgh win two Super Bowls in 2005 and 2008, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors in the latter of those years as well.
Boswell, on the other hand, was just named to his second-ever Pro Bowl while leading the league with 40 field goals on the season. Furthermore, the 33-year-old is the second-leading scorer in Steelers history with 1,122 points behind fellow kicker Gary Anderson, who posted 1,343.
Whatever Harrison's intentions were with his actions towards Boswell, perhaps they had something to do with all of the success he's found afterwards in his decade with Pittsburgh.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!