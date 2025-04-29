All Steelers

Former Steelers DB Dies at 63

The former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back and returner has passed away.

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on an equipment trunk during the game against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Lupe Sanchez has passed away at the age of 63, his friend Keith Korsgarden posted on Facebook.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lupe Sanchez, a beloved member of the Visalia community who left us earlier today," Korsgarden wrote. "Lupe was not only a great friend to many — including all of us at the restaurant — but also a shining example of kindness, strength, and perseverance."

Sanchez was born to Mexican immigrants in Visalia, California. He stayed close during his college playing days, choosing to attend UCLA before heading to the NFL. During his four years with the Bruins, from 1979 to 1983, he recorded 13 interceptions, which is fifth-most in UCLA history.

Sanchez was drafted in the second round of the 1984 supplemental draft, but was eventually released and signed by the Steelers.

Sanchez played three seasons with the Steelers from 1986 to 1988. He recorded four interceptions during his time in Pittsburgh, including a pick-six, and had nine career starts. He was also known as a return man, recording 778 return yards on 35 attempts.

He finished his career playing in the USFL with the Arizona Wranglers and Orlando Renegades.

