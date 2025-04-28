Steelers' Mike Tomlin's Son Receives Rookie Camp Tryout
The son of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will get his chance to make an impact and carve out a role for himself with an NFC team.
According to WTAE's Ashley Liotus, Boston College wide receiver Dino Tomlin has received an invite to rookie mini camp from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The elder Tomlin was Tampa Bay's defensive backs coach first under Tony Dungy in 2001 and then Jon Gruden from 2002 to 2005. During his time there, the Buccaneers won Super Bowl XXXVII over the Oakland Raiders while coming away with the most interceptions in the league with 112.
As such, this is a full-circle moment for the entire family. Dino's collegiate career began at Maryland, whom he committed to as a consensus three-star recruit in its Class of 2019 out of Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh.
A teammate of current Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson with the Terrapins, Tomlin got into two games as a true freshman and logged one reception for seven yards. He then saw the field in three contests during the 2020 campaign, though he did not record a stat over that stretch.
In 2021, Tomlin appeared in 11 games and hauled in two passes for 12 yards before transferring to Boston College.
In his first year with the Eagles in 2022, he finished with 10 catches for 181 yards across 12 contests. The following season in 2023, Tomlin set career highs with 24 receptions and 312 yards in 13 games while also making three tackles.
2024 marked his final season of eligibility, and he put up three catches for 40 yards in 10 contests.
At his Pro Day, Tomlin ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash, 2.56-second 20-yard shuttle and 1.54-second 10-yard shuttle while logging a 38-inch vertical jump and measuring in at 5-foot-11, 183 pounds.
