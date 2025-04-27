Steelers Sign Indiana WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers have put an emphasis on adding skill position players to their undrafted free agent class.
Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten wrote on Twitter that the team agreed to terms with Indiana wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams, who fits the above criteria alongside Memphis wide receiver Roc Taylor, South Alabama fullback DJ Thomas-Jones and South Dakota tight end JJ Galbreath.
A Pennsylvania native who grew up in Philadelphia, Williams' first collegiate stop came at Wake Forest after starring at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy in high school.
A Class of 2020 signee, he logged three catches for 44 yards across eight games as a true freshman.
As the Demon Deacons waltzed to the ACC Championship Game and finished with an 11-3 record in 2021, Williams put up 404 yards and three touchdowns on 27 receptions in 14 contests.
The following year in 2022, he hauled in 39 passes for 553 yards and a score in 13 games while being an Academic All-ACC honoree.
During his final season with Wake Forest in 2023, Williams accumulated 384 yards and a touchdown on 38 catches.
In his lone season at Indiana, during which the program reached the College Football Playoff with an 11-2 record, the 23-year-old posted 448 yards and five scores on 39 catches.
At his Pro Day in March, Williams ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash and measured in at 5-foot-9, 188 pounds.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein graded him as a seventh-round/priority free agent-level prospect ahead of the draft.
"Box-score scouting doesn’t give enough insight into what Williams can bring to the table," Zierlein wrote. "He has a limited catch radius but his toughness and hand strength help make up for it. He can run short and intermediate routes as a possession slot receiver but tends to shine when he’s allowed catch-and-run opportunities, where he’s proven very difficult to bring down. Williams is highly competitive and offers kick and punt return potential to enrich his chances of making a roster."
