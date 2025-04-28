Steelers Part Ways With Offensive Assistant Coach
Despite a disappointing 2024 campaign that was highlighted by a five-game losing streak to close out the year, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't feel as though sweeping changes were necessary this offseason.
The organization brought in Scott McCurley, the Dallas Cowboys' former linebackers coach, as their inside linebackers coach following Aaron Curry's departure to the New York Jets while also hiring Gerald Alexander to be their defensive backs coach in place of Grady Brown and adding a new quality control coach in Luke Smith, but that was the extent of their notable moves.
As it turns out, however, Mike Sullivan also will not be patrolling the sidelines for Pittsburgh in 2025.
First noted by Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot, Sullivan no longer shows up as part of the team's coaching roster on their official website.
He first joined the Steelers as their quarterbacks coach in February 2021, replacing Matt Canada after he was promoted to offensive coordinator.
Sullivan held down that role for parts of three seasons, during which he oversaw the development of 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett, before joining forces with Eddie Faulkner as co-interim offensive coordinators amidst Canada's firing in November 2023.
The play-calling duties fell on Sullivan's shoulders for the remainder of the year as Pittsburgh reached the playoffs, though it would lose in the Wild Card round to the Buffalo Bills.
He then became a senior offensive assistant in 2024 after Arthur Smith and Tom Arth were brought on last offseason as the franchise's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, respectively.
A majority of Sullivan's prior coaching experience in the NFL had come with the New York Giants, where he won two Super Bowls while working as their wide receivers coach (2004-2009), quarterbacks coach (2010-2011, 2015) and offensive coordinator (2016-2017).
Having also served on the coaching staffs of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos, Sullivan was the director of recruiting at Army, his alma mater, in 2020 before joining the Steelers.
