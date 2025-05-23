Former Steelers CB Blasts Aaron Rodgers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to 41-year-old free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers since the New York Jets released him in March. With virtually no other options for either party, the Steelers are stuck waiting for Rodger to make a decision.
As the wait continues to drag on, fans and former players are fed up with the Steelers patience. Former cornerback Steven Nelson took to Instagram to bash Rodgers and say the Steelers need to go in a different direction.
Nelson called Rodgers “washed” on his Instagram story and said the future Hall of Fame doesn’t care about the team.
“Washed,” Nelson said. “And he don’t give a damn. I’m sorry. [Hall of Fame] though. Give that money to someone else.”
The Steelers have reportedly offered Rodgers a one-year contract, but he’s yet to agree to any terms.
Nelson played two seasons with the Steelers from 2019 and 2020, appearing in 30 games. During his time in Pittsburgh, he nabbed three interceptions and 109 total tackles.
The Rodgers saga has raged on in Pittsburgh for multiple months as the 2025 NFL season approaches. Almost every other team in the NFL has their quarterback decision made, but the Steelers continue to sit and wait for Rodgers to make a decision.
At 41 years old, Rodgers is coming off of a disappointing 5-12 season with the Jets. Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards for 28 touchdowns and tossed 11 interceptions.
The Steelers currently have a quarterback room featuring the return of Mason Rudolph, rookie Will Howard, and third-stringer Skylar Thompson. Rodgers joining the fray would push him straight to the top of the list as the Steelers starting QB for the 2025 season.
Fans and former players are growing impatient with Rodgers’ stalling. The Steelers need to situate their quarterback room and many don’t want to deal with the possible drama that may follow Rodgers.
