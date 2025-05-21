NFL Rules Against Steelers on Tush Push
PITTSBURGH -- The largest news to come out of the NFL Owners Meetings did not have a direct connection to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but will effect them nonetheless.
The news that after rounds of discussion and a round of voting was that the ban proposal for the "Tush Push" quarterback sneak play set forth by the Green Bay Packers had not passed, with 22 of a required 24 votes to pass. The Philadelphia Eagles are the main team to run the play, giving the play an alternate moniker of "The Brotherly Shove".
This becomes relevant to the Steelers in two ways. First, now that it has not been banned, its popularity will likely cause it to be ran by other teams, including those with mobile quarterbacks like division rival Baltimore Ravens.
Second, according to reports, the Steelers were part of the votes to ban the play. Originally in an informal tally taken at the beginning of the month, the Steelers were named as one of sixteen teams to back the Packers proposal to ban the play.
Now, the Steelers will have to survive in a league that allows a play they believed to be unfair. They still boast one of the strongest defenses in the NFL, so they should be able to stop the play more often than most teams, but it is certainly a tough play to stop.
It is possible that changes get made in regards to how the team on offense is allowed to line up for the play, and that could provide an advantage to teams with powerful defensive line and linebacker play like the Steelers have. It is also possible the rule gets reviewed next offseason, but the Steelers will have to deal with teams running it for this season at minimum.
