Former Steelers WR Finds New Home
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and preseason star Tyler Vaughns has found his next football home, landing with the UFL as a member of the Arlington Renegades for his third season, the league announced.
Vaughns was a preseason and training camp standout with the Steelers in 2022 as he became a favorite target for then-rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. He caught eight passes for 112 yards and a touchdown during the Steelers preseason that year.
Ultimately, Vaughns ended up missing the 53-man roster due to excess talent at the position and has been in the spring leagues since, trying to get back into the NFL.
The USC product went undrafted in 2021 before signing with the Indianapolis Colts. He then joined the Steelers the same season and returned for the following summer.
Now, Vaughns will continue to work with the Renegades, being on the team for a third-straight season. In 2024, he was the league's fourth-leading receiver, finishing the season with 45 receptions for 504 yards and three touchdowns.
Vaughns, 27, will look to grow even more in his third spring league season, hoping to earn a place in the NFL this summer with a shot at an active roster.
