New Steelers QB Report Emerges
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers get "first dibs" on the only quarterback they're known to have "expressed interest" in. And as more and more reports emerge, it's becoming somewhat clear what side the noise is coming from - and what quarterback is being talked about more.
So far, Steelers fans have sat around waiting for any noise about Justin Fields. There have been plenty of reports, even some coming from Steelers On SI, that have made it clear the belief is Fields is Pittsburgh's top choice. But there's constant noise coming from the Russell Wilson side, and that noise always makes it sound like the Steelers are close to locking in a deal.
This time, it's that Pittsburgh has already expressed their interest in the quarterback. This comes after Wilson said he and the Steelers have had conversations about a contract. Both of which could be 100% accurate, or coming from the same camp that's making it look like there's more interest than there is.
Why would that be? Well, because one side can get a deal elsewhere. And maybe, it's better to operate the NFL like a business.
Well, here's where we currently stand. It's time to explain what's being reported, and what's being said internally. And why the latest news on the Steelers quarterback situation may not be all it's chalked up as.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!