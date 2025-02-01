Steelers, Jalen Milroe Reports Emerge
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are reviewing all of their options at quarterback, including those in the 2025 NFL Draft. But one option they have the table doesn't seem to meet their risk/reward mark, making him a long-shot to be selected by the black and gold.
The Steelers spent the week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and walked away with a clear favorite on offense. However, that player doesn't play quarterback, and with their second interest being wide receiver and third being running back, it doesn't seem likely they were too into the QB prospects available.
That's only been further cemented by The Athletic's Mike DeFabo, who refutted a report claiming the Steelers view Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe as a "future franchise quarterback," stating he's hearing "pretty much the exact opposite."
"The Steelers believe Jalen Milrie will be picked well before they'd be comfortable taking that risk," DeFabo said.
The Steelers' top option at quarterback remains Justin Fields, but Russell Wilson is in the loop as well. Team President Art Rooney II said the team will look at the NFL Draft for options, but that plan may be for a backup later in the draft.
As for Milroe, the hype around the Alabama star could land him in the first round. But chances are it won't be a selection by the Steelers.
