Former Player Warns Steelers About George Pickens
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has attracted much criticism around the league for his actions on and off the field. Most recently, concerns over Pickens's effort, his relationship with head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and his fit within the Steelers organization have been raised.
Former Steelers defensive lineman and current Steelers analyst for KDKA-TV Chris Hoke broke down Pickens's recent actions on The Joe Starkey Show on 93.7 The Fan.
"Omar [Khan] and [Tomlin] got to think long and hard," Hoke said, "because they're putting money in a guy who right now has proven to this point that he is not a Pittsburgh Steeler-type player in terms of effort and playing with a sense of urgency."
While a "Pittsburgh Steeler-type player" may put in the effort and plays with urgency, the Steelers have a recent history of receivers not acting up to that standard. Last season, fans criticized former Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson for 'taking plays off' and a 'lack of effort'. Since Johnson was traded to the Panthers, these criticisms are now permiating Pickens.
Hoke said, "If this guy is making good money and acting like this what's going to happen if you put $10-15 million a year in his pocket?
Pickens heightened Hoke's concerns last week against the Cowboys during primetime. Pickens wore eye black with an expletive message saying he is 'open f****** always', slammed his helmet on the ground and pulled Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis to the ground by the facemask. While Pickens doesn't take any blame for his actions, his limited snap count against the Cowboys raised concerns about Pickens's standing within the team. Pickens credits the game plan for his limited snap count.
"You get put on the street, you'll change real quick. So, that's the thing, is the Steelers, do they need to trade him, do they need to maybe cut him," Hoke said. "This is premature, but a lot of guys act like this -- they're above the game. You show up late for meetings, you're lackadaisical on the field. We're just taking in general, players that think they're above the game."
While trading and cutting Pickens is certainly premature, Hoke has seen Steelers receivers act, "above the game" before. Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Chase Claypool, and Johnson recently all represent Steelers receivers who had an unceremonious exit. Pickens is the clear number-one receiver in a growing offense, and hopefully for his and the Steelers' sake finds a way to make amends with the franchise that drafted him, his coaches and his fans.
