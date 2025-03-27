Former Player Makes Massive Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Prediction
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting to land Aaron Rodgers. The four-time NFL MVP hasn't given them, or anyone else, an answer to his plans this season, and so, everyone in the National Football League waits.
The expectation is that, eventually, Rodgers is going to sign with the Steelers. The two sides met for six hours and had plenty of positive interactions as the 41-year-old came to Pittsburgh to fully understand the Steelers' view of him and the situation - and for them to understand him. He left and the team has since held confidence that they are the right landing spot for Rodgers this season.
If he does sign in Pittsburgh, a fellow former Packer has a big-time prediction. LeRoy Butler, who is a member of the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame, said on the Go Long TD Podcast that he believes the Steelers are a Super Bowl-winning team, if they land Rodgers in 2025.
"If he comes in, I think you have a legitimate chance to get to the Super Bowl," Butler said. "If Aaron Rodgers goes to Pittsburgh, you can expect them to be in the Super Bowl. They'll be my Super Bowl pick if he goes there."
Not only are the Steelers believed to be a Super Bowl-caliber team with Rodgers, but in Butler's eyes, they will most likely pull it off.
For a team that has searched high and low for a playoff win the last seven years, earning a place in the championship game would be nearly everything they and the fanbase have dreamed of. And if they can pull it off, no matter what anyone's thoughts of Aaron Rodgers are today, he'd go down as an important part of Pittsburgh sports history in just a year.
