Seahawks Sign Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and kick return specialist Steven Sims is headed to the NFC West, signing a deal with the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced.
Sims spent two seasons with the Steelers as a depth piece on offense and a weapon on special teams. Between the 2021 and 2022 seasons, he caught 14 passes for 104 yards, but after taking over return duties in 2022, had 434 return yards and averaged 25.5 yards per return.
He came into the league with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted rookie in 2019 and stayed with the team for two seasons.
Sims, who will turn 28 years old in just a few days, left the Steelers and signed with the Houston Texans, where he became their returner as well. He spent the 2023 season and most of the 2024 season in Houston. From there, he signed with Pittsburgh's AFC North rival, the Baltimore Ravens, where he faced the Steelers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
As one of the league's more consistent returners, Sims should look at make a name for himself on his fifth NFL team, and will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in Seattle this summer.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!